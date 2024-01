Shafaqna Enghlish- A major challenge of Canada’s ban on adoptions from several Muslim countries is set to play out in the Federal Court.

The case, which could be heard as early as April, comes more than five years after the federal government promised to review the ban introduced when the Conservatives last held office. Since then, the Liberal government has refused to say whether that review took place or what it involved, despite repeated inquiries from CBC News.

Source: CBC News

www.shafaqna.com