International Conference on Education in Arab World in Jeddah

0
Shafaqna Enghlish- The fourth International Conference on Education in the Arab World: Problems and Solutions will be held in Jeddah on Saturday.

Organized by the Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority, the forum will be attended by academics, researchers and graduate students from the Kingdom, GCC and other Arab nations, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

Abdulrahman Al-Zahrani, the conference president, said that 20 research papers have been submitted highlighting challenges and advancements in education.

Source: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

