Russian FM held talks with counterparts from Iran-Turkiye-Lebanon

Shafaqna Enghlish- Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov met with Foreign Ministers from Turkiye, Lebanon and Iran ahead of the United Nations Security Council meeting on Tuesday (23 Jan. 2024) due to discuss the Middle East, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Bilateral meetings focused on the Gaza Strip, Syria and “the tense situation” in the Red Sea, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app on Tuesday. The meetings took place in New York on Monday.

The ministry said Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian agreed on the need for a swift ceasefire in Gaza and conditions for providing humanitarian assistance to civilians. “General concern was expressed about the tense situation in the Red Sea, which has sharply degraded,” it said.

Source: Arab News

