English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Russian FM held talks with counterparts from Iran-Turkiye-Lebanon

0
Middle East

Shafaqna Enghlish- Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov met with Foreign Ministers from Turkiye, Lebanon and Iran ahead of the United Nations Security Council meeting on Tuesday (23 Jan. 2024) due to discuss the Middle East, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Bilateral meetings focused on the Gaza Strip, Syria and “the tense situation” in the Red Sea, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app on Tuesday. The meetings took place in New York on Monday.

The ministry said Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian agreed on the need for a swift ceasefire in Gaza and conditions for providing humanitarian assistance to civilians. “General concern was expressed about the tense situation in the Red Sea, which has sharply degraded,” it said.

Source: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

AFC Cup: Iran v UAE match preview

rahman samadreza

Iran: Persian Gulf Island of Hengam [Photos]

parniani

Varzesh-3: Mancini believes Iran is one of 4 candidates for AFC Cup

rahman samadreza

Tasnim: Iran beats UAE in Asian Handball Championship 2024

rahman samadreza

Tasnim: Iran’s wheelchair basketball team discovers opponents for IWBF 2024

rahman samadreza

World Index published the list of “most dangerous countries in the world” for driving

rahman samadreza

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.