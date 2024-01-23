CAIR calls on authorities to investigate shooting and bomb threat to Alabama mosque as hate crime

Shafaqna English- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) called on law enforcement authorities to investigate shooting and bomb threat to Alabama Mosque as a hate crime.

Someone reportedly sent to a message to the Masjid Baitul Haqq mosque in Mobile saying that they plan to “shoot your mosque up” and “kill as many as possible” with an AR-10 and detonate a bomb in the mosque’s bathroom.” Mosque officials have reported the threat to police. Police have said no evidence of a threat was discovered at the mosque.

“We urge state and federal law enforcement authorities to take this threat seriously and to investigate it as a hate crime. With the rise in anti-Muslim violence and attacks in the past several months, each threat must be handled with urgency”, CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper said in a statement.

CAIR encourage mosque leaders in Alabama and nationwide to make use of our Best Practices for Mosque and Community Safety guide and implement security measures.

Source :Council on American-Islamic Relations