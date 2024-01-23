Shafaqna top news stories (23 January 2024)

Other NewsShafaqna top news stories (23 January 2024) January 23, 2024 | 7:55 PM0 Shafaqna English top news stories on 23 January 2024: CAIR calls on authorities to investigate shooting and bomb threat to Alabama… Mecca Halal Forum explore promotion of Halal industries Russian FM held talks with counterparts from Iran-Turkiye-Lebanon WHO: About half of children malnourished in Yemen Canada’s ban on adoptions from several Muslim countries sparks legal challenge Jordan: One million copies of the Quran printed by Awqaf Ministry Eram News: “Terrible” statistics of destruction of Palestinian Mosques-cultural centers in Israeli… Gaza: Khan Younis Hospital under Israeli army siege USA-UK strike eight targets in Yemen Guardian: UK PM’s flagship Rwanda bill suffers defeat in House of Lords… AA: 7.1 magnitude earthquake hits China’s Xinjiang Fars News: Spectator throwing paper paused Australian Open tennis game