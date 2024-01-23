[Video] Understanding Islam: Focus On Salat

SHAFAQNA- Ahlulbayt TV presented another part of: “Understanding Islam” on topic: “Focus On Salat”, by Dr Chris Hewer.

During the early years of the Muslim community in Makka, Muhammad was taken on his mysterious night journey to Jerusalem, from where he ascended into heaven and had an audience with God (mi’raj). One of the things that he was told on this occasion was that Muslims should pray the salat five times each day. The form of the salat was shown to him by the angel Gabriel. Observing the salat is a central, obligatory element of Islam for all men and women after the age of puberty, although many young children will catch the habit much earlier.

The salat is always performed in Arabic and has the same basic form world-wide. This is part of the universal character of Islam, so that a Muslim could join a congregation anywhere on earth and be at home. There are minor variations between the different schools of Islam but the basic structure is common. The use of Arabic means that even those who do not know the language will learn the prayers phonetically and appreciate their meaning in their own language. Similarly, when the Qur’an is recited during salat, it must be done in Arabic and from memory not read from a book, which means that every Muslim who is active in prayer will have learnt some verses of the Qur’an in Arabic by heart.

