WFP: Famine looming in Gaza

Famine looming in Gaza

Shafaqna Enghlish- The food situation in the Gaza Strip is slipping deeper into catastrophe, with the risk of famine rising by the day, the UN’s World Food Programme said.

A study conducted between 24 November and 7 December found that all 2.2 million people living in the Palestinian territory were in a crisis level of acute food insecurity, or worse.

The situation has only deteriorated since then, said Abeer Etefa, the WFP’s senior Middle East spokeswoman.

“The situation in Gaza is of course slipping every day into a much more catastrophic situation,” with “a looming threat of famine”, she told a press briefing in Geneva, via video-link from Cairo.

“The risks of having pockets of famine in Gaza is very much still there.

Source: Ahram Online

www.shafaqna.com

