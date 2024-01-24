Need of reforms in Pakistan’s education system

The report states that forty-nine percent of children are not going to school due to various reasons, while 65 percent of children are out of school in Balochistan.

At the intermediate level, 60 percent of the youth are deprived of education, while at the matric, middle and primary levels, 44 percent, 30 percent and 36 percent of the children are not going to school.

Today, if we compare our country with the developed countries of the world, the main reason behind backwardness and hindrance in the country’s development is illiteracy and lack of basic education and training, which is increasing with each passing day.

According to economic planning experts, due to continuous failure to ensure education for millions of children deprived of education, Pakistan will inevitably fall victim to such situations in the near future, which will give rise to various crises. The most serious of these crises will be faced by the economy and employment.

A large number of parents are suffering from poverty along with lack of awareness of the importance and usefulness of education and it is increasing day by day.

Due to poverty parents are not able to bear the education expenses of their children. It jumps.

At that age, those children start living their lives at the expense of others instead of living their own lives. This destroys their feelings, desires, social freedom, mental and physical awareness.

No government in Pakistan has paid attention to education, there is a department of education, there is a ministry of education, there are teachers, there are employees of every grade, millions of rupees are being given monthly salaries and benefits from the national treasury, but there is no education. .

Government school buildings are dilapidated, playgrounds are dusty, washrooms are full of filth, there is no proper drinking water supply.

This is the case of government primary and high schools, the educational curriculum of government schools is based on outdated and unscientific basis because such is the mindset of the experts who prepare the curriculum.

A cursory look at the structure, basis and method of implementation and effects of the curriculum taught in government schools reveals its superficiality and lack of understanding. In the curriculum, science and beliefs have been tried to fight each other.

The policy of inserting non-scientific interpretations into purely scientific subjects does not maintain the scientific balance but may create a disturbance in this balance. Therefore, there is a need to make extraordinary changes not only in the education system but also in the educational curriculum.

The time has come to implement a uniform curriculum from primary to university, there should be a legal ban on teaching the same curriculum in both public and private educational institutions.

The advantage of a uniform education system and curriculum is that a rich child studying in private schools and a poor child studying in government schools will read the same books. The management and owners of the expensive private schools provide a good learning environment to the students.

The classrooms of these schools are not overcrowded, the seating arrangements are excellent, the washrooms are clean, fans and AC facilities are available in hot weather while cold water facilities are available, the quality of canteens is good. It happens that these facilities are not available in government schools, but uniform curriculum can reduce this class disparity.

Today at least six class system of education is prevalent in the class society of our country. In villages and villages, there are innocent children sitting on mats or mats in the shade of a tree or on the floor of a shack, with wooden boards and pens in their hands.

Somewhere there is a shortage of teachers, there are more schools in the private sector which are established in four to five marla houses, where the teachers are untrained, who are paid a few thousand rupees a month. Poor people who want to educate their children are content to send their children here instead of public schools.

There are expensive schools for the children of rich businessmen, high government officials and landlords. The education system and curriculum here have been borrowed from developed western countries. Some schools are so popular that getting admission in them is a sign of social pride.

Children of diplomats and top government officials also study here. The world here is different. Only those children study here, whose parents want their higher education to be done in Australia, USA, Canada or UK.

The biggest disadvantage of the class system of education is that it promotes individualism instead of collectivity in the society, the young people who graduate from the class education system only strive for their personal improvement and development, they lack social collectively.

Indigenous culture becomes a symbol of backwardness for them. If you look at the books and syllabus of inter and matric education boards, since last many years private schools and colleges are getting top positions and the business of these institutions shines even more. Almost every other city has two or three private schools and colleges which alternate positions in the boards every year.

This shows that the quality education system that fosters creativity is only for the children of the rich who can buy all the luxuries of life including quality education for their children with the wealth looted from the poor. On the other hand, it is not possible for a poor student to progress even in substandard education system.

The sole purpose of our current education system is to get a degree and then a job. The examination system of education which was prevalent in the subcontinent at the time of the British, is still going on today. This system instead of testing the intelligence of the students and highlighting their abilities, forces them to become parrots.

If the rulers still do not come to their senses and do not reform the education system, it is possible that the number of illiterate people in Pakistan will reach 13 crores in 2050. The remarkable thing is that a country where almost half of the population is illiterate, i.e. unable to read a newspaper, how can it include itself in the list of developed countries.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article