Top 6 AI Advances and Trends Predicted to Happen in 2024

Shafaqna English- In 2024, the initial cultural fascination with early generative AI is yielding tangible business results. This technology, which includes the ability to process and generate text, voice, and video content, is revolutionizing the way companies increase productivity, foster innovation, and stimulate creativity. According to McKinsey & Company, these AI applications have the potential to contribute between $2.6 trillion and $4.4 trillion annually to the global economy through various business scenarios, as reported by IBM.

Informed predictions and emerging trends for 2024, based on insights from extensive collaboration with customers and partners in more than 25 countries include:

1. Enterprise AI Customization

The customization of enterprise AI is on the rise, as organizations adopt customized generative AI applications.

2. Open Source AI Models

In 2024, open source pre-trained AI models will gain significant traction, allowing companies to accelerate growth by combining these models with private or real-time data.

3. API-driven AI and Microservices

The proliferation of application programming interfaces (APIs) will simplify the creation of complex AI-driven applications, boosting productivity across industries.

4. AI as a national priority

Recognizing the immense potential of AI, nations around the world are expected to prioritize its development in a manner reminiscent of a new space race.

5. Multimodal Generative AI

Moving from text-based generative AI to multimodal language, the integration of text, speech, and images promises contextually relevant responses and drives innovation across industries.

6. AI Safety and Ethics

Leading AI organizations are working together to develop robust AI systems with standardized safety protocols and best practices to ensure ethical use of AI.

Source: IBM

