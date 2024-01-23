[Photos] Delegation of Kadhimiyya presents banner to Al-Abbas’s (AS) Shrine

Shafaqna Enghlish- The delegation of the Kadhimiyya Holy Shrine presented the banner of the two holy Imams (AS) to the Al-Abbas(AS)’s holy shrine on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam al-Kadhim (AS).

The delegation was received by the member of the board of Directors of the Al-Abbas (AS)’s holy shrine; Sayed Mohammad al-Ashigar.

Engineer Saad al-Hajiya, deputy secretary general of the Kadhemiyah holy shrine, said that “the delegation was honored to visit the Al-Abbas(AS)’s holy shrine to hand over the banner of the two holy Imams (AS)”.

Source: AlKafeel

