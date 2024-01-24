English
Guterres: Risks of regional escalation of conflict are now becoming reality

Israel’s rejection of two-state solution

Shafaqna Enghlish- Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Israel ‘s rejection of a two-state solution will indefinitely prolong a conflict that is threatening global peace and risks of regional escalation of the conflict ‘are now becoming a reality.

In his toughest language yet on the Israeli-Hamas war, Guterres told a ministerial meeting of the UN’s Security Council that “the right of the Palestinian people to build their own fully independent state must be recognized by all, and a refusal to accept the two-state solution by any party must be firmly rejected.”

The alternative of a one-state solution “with such a large number of Palestinians inside without any real sense of freedom, rights and dignity … will be inconceivable,” he said.

Guterres also warned that the risks of regional escalation of the conflict “are now becoming a reality,” pointing to Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Pakistan. He urged all parties “to step back from the brink and to consider the horrendous costs” of a wider war.

Source: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

