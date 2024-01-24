Norwegian FM calls for sustained humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

Shafaqna Enghlish- Norwegian Foreign Minister, Espen Barth Eide reiterated call for a “sustained and enduring humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza at the UNSC meeting on the situation in the Middle East. Regarding humanitarian efforts, the Norwegian Foreign Minister said: “We cannot only count trucks.”

“We call for a radical step-up of humanitarian efforts, not only volumes,” he said. “We also must look at the content, the efficiency, the access [of humanitarian aid] throughout the whole territory of Gaza. And we must improve coordination.” Eide also called for a “political track” towards Palestinian statehood.

Source: Al Jazeera

