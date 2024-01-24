English
UNSC members continue to press for cease-fire in Gaza

Shafaqna Enghlish- UN’s Security Council member states continued to call for a cease-fire in the Gaza at a meeting Tuesday (23 Jan. 2024) on the situation in the Middle East (West Asia).

The meeting, under UN’s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, includes senior foreign ministers and ambassadors from the 15 Council members together with other nations that will have their say on the deepening crisis in Gaza, which is facing a humanitarian crisis from Israel’s unrelenting military operation and a mounting death toll amid escalating calls for an immediate cease-fire.

Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Ayman Safadi said “the clock is ticking,” and the Council has yet to demand a cease-fire and enforce its own resolution on humanitarian assistance.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com

