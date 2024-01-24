English
AFC: Iran defeated UAE 2-1

SHAFAQNA- According to AFC, In Group C of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™, Islamic Republic of Iran secured a 2-1 victory against the United Arab Emirates at Education City Stadium on Tuesday, with Mehdi Taremi scoring twice to make the difference.

Despite the loss, the UAE advances to the Round of 16 as Group C runners up, narrowly surpassing Palestine on goal difference. This happened after Palestine secured a 3-0 victory against Hong Kong, China in a concurrent match at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.

