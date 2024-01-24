[Video] Abu Turab: The Life of Imam Ali (AS) | Full Documentary

SHAFAQNA- Ahlulbayt TV presented: Abu Turab: The Life of Imam Ali (AS) | Full Documentary

Embark on an exclusive documentary journey with Ahlulbayt TV as we delve into the remarkable life of The Prince of Believers, Imam Ali ibn Abi Taleb (as). This compelling exploration seeks to unravel the essence that elevates Imam Ali (as) to the status of the greatest man after the holy prophet of Islam. From his sacred birth within the walls of the holy Kaaba to the poignant events leading to his martyrdom in the illustrious mosque of Kufa, the documentary captures the significant milestones in Imam Ali’s (as) life. Featuring esteemed guests, including Sayed Mouneer Al-Khabaaz, Sheikh Mohammed Hilli, Sheikh Usama Al-Atar, Sayed Moustafa Al-Qazwini, and Sheikh Mohammad Saeed Bahmanpour, the documentary promises a profound insight into the enduring legacy of this revered figure in Islamic history.

