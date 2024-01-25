Tasnim: Moharrami missed the rest of the AFC Asian Cup

SHAFAQNA- As per reported by Tasnim, Sadegh Moharrami, the defender of the Iran national football team, will be unable to participate in the remainder of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

On Tuesday, during the first half of the match against the UAE, he unfortunately suffered a knee injury and had no choice but to exit the field.

Alireza Shahab, the physiotherapist of the Iran national football team, stated that Moharrami will not be able to participate in team and will remain out of action until the conclusion of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Source: Tasnim

