Tasnim: AS Roma not interested in leaving Azmoun

SHAFAQNA- AS Roma has declined numerous inquiries for their Iranian forward, Sardar Azmoun, with Sevilla being the most recent team to express their interest, reported by Tasnim.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has taken to Twitter to inform that the Giallorossi have no plans to let go of the 29 year old, who joined Rome on a loan deal from Bayer Leverkusen last summer.

New manager Daniele De Rossi has also prevented any possible exit, asserting that the player continues to be an integral part of his strategies, aiming to guide his previous team towards qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Source: Tasnim

