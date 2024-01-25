English
Fars News: The opponent of Iran in the round of 16

SHAFAQNA- According to the Fars News Agency, the Iranian national football team clinched a 2-1 win against the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, securing the leading position in Group C of the Asian Cup. With an impeccable 9 points, they have advanced to the Round of 16.

Based on the findings from various groups, we should identify Syria as Iran’s rival at the present moment.

In its seventh appearance in the Asian Cup, the team achieved a significant milestone by reaching the knockout stage for the first time. Syria has advanced to the final 16 teams in Asia after a goalless draw with Uzbekistan, a close 1-0 loss against Australia, and a 1-0 triumph over India.

