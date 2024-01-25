English
Fars News: Iranian teenager tops world table tennis rankings

SHAFAQNA- According to Fars News Agency, the latest edition of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Youth Ranking 2024 has released. Benyamin Faraji, the Iranian young table tennis player, has successfully held onto his top spot in the worldwide rankings for players aged under 15. His recent championship and notable performance at the Contender Youth Games in Turkey have solidified his position.

Faraji, with 3450 points, maintains the lead position ahead of competitors representing South Korea, Puerto Rico, China, and Japan.

Source: Fars News

