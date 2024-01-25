UNRWA’s Chief: Attacking civilian sites in Khan Younis ‘totally unacceptable’

Shafaqna English- The ongoing attacks on civilian sites in the city of Khan Younis are “completely unacceptable and must stop immediately,” Thomas White, the United Nations Humanitarian Chief, said in a statement today according to NBC.



The situation in Khan Younis illustrates the consistent disregard for the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law selectivity, proportionality and precautionary measures in attacks, said Thomas White. This is unacceptable and disgusting and must stop.

His comments came a day after at least 12 people were killed and 75 injured in an attack on a UNRWA’s training center in the city where hundreds of people were seeking refuge. White said it was hit by two shells and burst into flames.



Source: NBCNews

