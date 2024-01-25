English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 3Other News

UNRWA’s Chief: Attacking civilian sites in Khan Younis ‘totally unacceptable’

0

Shafaqna English- The ongoing attacks on civilian sites in the city of Khan Younis are “completely unacceptable and must stop immediately,” Thomas White, the United Nations Humanitarian Chief, said in a statement today according to NBC.

The situation in Khan Younis illustrates the consistent disregard for the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law selectivity, proportionality and precautionary measures in attacks, said Thomas White. This is unacceptable and disgusting and must stop.

His comments came a day after at least 12 people were killed and 75 injured in an attack on a UNRWA’s training center in the city where hundreds of people were seeking refuge. White said it was hit by two shells and burst into flames.

Source: NBCNews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Al-Quds Al-Arabi: Escalation of Israeli attacks displace thousands of Palestinians from Khan Yunis [photos]

parniani

UNSC members continue to press for cease-fire in Gaza

leila yazdani

Norwegian FM calls for sustained humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

leila yazdani

Guterres: Risks of regional escalation of conflict are now becoming reality

leila yazdani

WFP: Famine looming in Gaza

leila yazdani

Gaza: Khan Younis Hospital under Israeli army siege

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.