Saudi’s HRC’s President says her country strives for highest human rights standards

Shafaqna English- Dr Hala Al-Tuwaijri, President of the Saudi Human Rights Commission, underscored the Saudi’s commitment to achieving the highest global standards in the promotion and protection of human rights as part of its Vision 2030, according to Zawya.



She said: Saudi Arabia has also supported and implemented the majority of recommendations made during the previous three review cycles, she added: Saudi Arabia has implemented 85% of the total of 450 recommendations.

Al-Tuwaijri made the comments while addressing the Universal Period Review (UPR) of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

“The Saudi government attaches great importance to the UPR mechanism and takes it seriously,” she mentioned.

Al-Tuwaijri stressed the Kingdom’s commitment to submitting national reports and establishing effective mechanisms to monitor the implementation of recommendations. She also stressed the Kingdom’s efforts to involve stakeholders and participate with high-level delegations representing relevant entities.

Al Tuwaijri emphasized Saudi Arabia s commitment to submit national reports and establish effective mechanisms to monitor the implementation of the recommendations. She also highlighted her country‘s efforts to engage stakeholders and the participation of high level delegations representing relevant organizations.



Source: Zawya

www.shafaqna.com