Al-Quds Al-Arabi: Escalation of Israeli attacks displace thousands of Palestinians from Khan Yunis [photos]

Shafaqna English- Thousands of Palestinians were displaced from the city of Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip to the city of Rafah and Deir Al-Balah under the continuous bombardment of the Zionist regime, according to Al-Quds Al-Arabi.

Eyewitnesses told the German news agency: Thousands of Palestinians were displaced from the western areas of Khan Yunis city to Rafah city. Meanwhile, Israeli military operations in this region continue.

These witnesses emphasized: Dozens of Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli forces while moving towards the city of Rafah and inside the camps where they live.

According to the same witnesses, the residents of Khan Yunis are in fear and are looking for a shelter to avoid these attacks due to the Israeli bombings.

The witnesses also added: The Israeli army has surrounded Al-Aqsa University in Khan Yunis; where hundreds of displaced people have settled and are looking to move to Rafah city.

The city of Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip is the scene of intense attacks by Israeli forces. These attacks are the most severe attacks since the beginning of the aggression against Gaza.

Source: Al-Quds Al-Arabi