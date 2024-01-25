“You are the Most High” Festival in Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (AS) [Photos]

Shafaqna English- In honor of the auspicious birthday of Imam Ali (AS), the Commander of the Faithful, the General Secretariat of the Holy Shrine held the “You are the Most High” singing festival in the courtyard of the Purified Upper Shrine with the participation of religious singing groups from the holy shrines across Iraq.

According to Imam Ali (AS) Media Network, the official of the Islamic Culture Department, Hussein Al-Rahimi said: “Under the leadership of the General Secretariat of the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali and with the support and assistance of the relevant departments, the Islamic Culture Division of the Intellectual and Cultural Affairs Department held the (You are the Most High) singing festival with the participation of singing groups of the holy shrines from inside and outside Iraq.

The Imam Hussain’s (AS) Holy Shrine Singing Group, the Kadhimiyyah Holy Shrine Singing Group and the Psalms of the Two Things from Maysan Governorate, in addition to the Imam Ali (AS) Holy Shrine Singing Group in the Purified Upper Courtyard. The festival included the recitation of religious prayers and Islamic supplications for the sake of the Lord, the Commander of the Faithful (AS).

The festival came within the framework of the activities of the Kaaba Birthday Week organized by the General Secretariat of the Holy Shrine to celebrate the birth of the Commander of the Faithful, Ali bin Abi Talib (AS). The festival was attended by the members of the Board of Directors, the heads of departments, the prestigious seminaries and their students, the notables of Al-Najaf Governorate and a large gathering of visitors.

Source: Imamali.net

