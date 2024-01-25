AA: “Gaza needs political solution, not military one” Abbas told British FM

English
Shafaqna English- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told British Foreign Secretary David Cameron late on Wednesday (24 Jan. 2024) that a resolution can only be achieved through political means, rather than relying on security or military measures as Anadolu Agency reported.

Cameron visited Israel on Tuesday as part of a regional journey to the occupied Palestinian territories, Qatar, and Türkiye. The purpose of his visit was to engage in discussions with leaders concerning the pressing need for a humanitarian pause and to negotiate the release of Israeli hostages being held in Gaza.

During the meeting with Cameron in Ramallah, located in the West Bank, Abbas urged for an immediate halt to the Israeli hostility towards the people of Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem, as reported by Palestine s authorized news agency Wafa.

He also emphasized the importance of accelerating the process of delivering humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian enclave.

Source: AA

