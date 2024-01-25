English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Amnesty: India must stop discriminatory policy of punitively demolishing Muslim properties

0

Shafaqna English- India’s authorities must stop discriminatory policy of punitively demolishing Muslim properties, Amnesty International said.
Responding to the reports of targeted demolition of Muslim-owned properties, Aakar Patel, chair of Amnesty International India’s board, said:
“It is alarming to note the impunity with which the Indian authorities have been enforcing their discriminatory de-facto policy of arbitrarily and punitively demolishing Muslim properties following episodes of communal violence. Such unlawful action against people suspected of violence, allegedly without notice or other due process requirements is a major blow to the rule of law.

Related posts

Amnesty International & OCHA raise concerns about women’s rights in Afghanistan

nafiseh yazdani

Amnesty: 2 Israeli attacks in Gaza must be investigated as war crimes

asadian

Amnesty International: EU leaders must call for ceasefire now to protect civilians in Gaza

asadian

Amnesty International calls on Israel to end ‘inhumane’ measures against Palestinians in West Bank

asadian

Amnesty International: Secondary schools should be re-opened for Afghan girls

asadian

Amnesty: Saudi Arabia executed 100 people so far in 2023

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.