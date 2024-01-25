Amnesty: India must stop discriminatory policy of punitively demolishing Muslim properties

Shafaqna English- India’s authorities must stop discriminatory policy of punitively demolishing Muslim properties, Amnesty International said.

Responding to the reports of targeted demolition of Muslim-owned properties, Aakar Patel, chair of Amnesty International India’s board, said:

“It is alarming to note the impunity with which the Indian authorities have been enforcing their discriminatory de-facto policy of arbitrarily and punitively demolishing Muslim properties following episodes of communal violence. Such unlawful action against people suspected of violence, allegedly without notice or other due process requirements is a major blow to the rule of law.