English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

UNRWA: Gaza living conditions catastrophic due to unavailability of basic food items

0

Shafaqna English- The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) has termed humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip as “catastrophic” amid a severe shortage of food supplies.
“Living conditions in the Gaza Strip are catastrophic, particularly in northern Gaza and Gaza City,” Inas Hamdan, acting public information officer in Gaza, told Anadolu on Thursday.
“The least that can be said is that the situation is very tragic,” she said. “Basic foodstuffs such as flour and rice are not available, and the residents there already do not find enough to satisfy their hunger.”

Source: Anadolu Agency 

 

Related posts

Al-Quds Al-Arabi: Escalation of Israeli attacks displace thousands of Palestinians from Khan Yunis [photos]

parniani

UNRWA’s Chief: Attacking civilian sites in Khan Younis ‘totally unacceptable’

parniani

UNSC members continue to press for cease-fire in Gaza

leila yazdani

Norwegian FM calls for sustained humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

leila yazdani

Guterres: Risks of regional escalation of conflict are now becoming reality

leila yazdani

WFP: Famine looming in Gaza

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.