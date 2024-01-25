UNRWA: Gaza living conditions catastrophic due to unavailability of basic food items

Shafaqna English- The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) has termed humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip as “catastrophic” amid a severe shortage of food supplies.

“Living conditions in the Gaza Strip are catastrophic, particularly in northern Gaza and Gaza City,” Inas Hamdan, acting public information officer in Gaza, told Anadolu on Thursday.

“The least that can be said is that the situation is very tragic,” she said. “Basic foodstuffs such as flour and rice are not available, and the residents there already do not find enough to satisfy their hunger.”

Source: Anadolu Agency