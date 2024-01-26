UN: Iraq-USA talks on withdrawal of US-led military coalition is good

Shafaqna Enghlish- Negotiation between USA and Iraqi officials about withdrawing the coalition forces from Iraq is a bilateral issue. Obviously, I mean, it is good that these things are discussed and negotiated, but it is not one that implicates our mission in Iraq, Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.



Baghdad and Washington have agreed to set up a committee to start talks on the future of the US-led military coalition in Iraq with the aim of setting a timetable for a phased withdrawal of troops and the coalition’s end, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters.

The United States has 2,500 troops in Iraq, advising and assisting local forces to prevent a resurgence of Daesh, which in 2014 seized large parts of Iraq and Syria before being defeated.

Hundreds of troops from mostly European countries are also part of the coalition.

