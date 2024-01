Shafaqna English- “Be’ala” video clip of the new work by the Kuwaiti panegyrist Muhammad Al-Hujirat on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Imam Ali (AS).

Muhammad Al-Hujirat, a Kuwaiti panegyrist, has recently published a new work on the occasion of the birthday of Imam Ali (AS). This work is based on a poem by Qahtan Al-Rumaithi.

