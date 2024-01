Shafaqna Enghlish- Both oil benchmarks declined on Friday with investor profit-taking, Anadolu Ajansı reported.

The international benchmark crude Brent traded at $76.88 per barrel at 10.27 a.m. local time (0727GMT), a 0.62% decline from the closing price of $77.36 a barrel in the previous trading session on Thursday.

The American benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), traded at the same time at $76.84 per barrel, down 0.67% from Thursday’s close of $77.36 per barrel.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

