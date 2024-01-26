English
AA: France calls on Israel to follow humanitarian law

France calls on Israel to follow humanitarian law

Shafaqna Enghlish- The French Foreign Ministry called on Israel on Thursday to adhere to international humanitarian law in Gaza after attack on UN center in Gaza’s Khan Younis, according to Anadolu Ajansı.

The ministry said in a statement that Paris condemned an attack by the Israeli military Wednesday on a UN center in the city of Khan Younis sheltering displaced people which caused casualties.

It emphasized the need to protect UN centers and the humanitarian aid workers whose activities are vital for the civilian population in Gaza.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com

