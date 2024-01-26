English
SPA: Beach cleaning robot launched by Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Global

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Global, the developer of the world-renowned Red Sea and Amaala destinations, has unveiled a state-of-the-art robot to ensure these stunning beaches remain pristine and litter-free as SPA reported.

Designed specifically to enhance the visual appeal of the sand and tackle the problem of plastic litter and debris, the advanced electric robot has an impressive ability to identify objects as small as one cubic centimetre.

It can be remotely controlled and has been meticulously designed to deliver comprehensive and remarkable results while being environmentally friendly. Its exceptional flexibility allows it to manoeuvre effortlessly around furniture and other obstacles that would challenge other robots. It can cover an impressive 3,000 square metres in just one hour.

Source: SPA

www.shafaqna.com

