ICJ or­ders Is­rael to take mea­sures to pre­vent acts of geno­cide in Gaza; does not order ceasefire

ICJ first ruling on South Africa genocide case

Shafaqna Enghlish- The International Court of Justice demanded Israel, among others, to try to contain death and damage in the Gaza Strip but stops short of ordering a ceasefire. The judges have not ruled on the merits of the genocide allegations, which may take years to decide.

There are 16 judges, out of the court’s 17-judge panel, who are present in the session.

Court ‘acutely aware’ of extent of human tragedy in Gaza

Presiding Judge Joan Donoghue kicks off the proceedings, welcoming the representatives of South Africa and Israel.
Donoghue begins her speech by referencing the Hamas attacks inside Israel on October 7.

She continues by saying Israel launched a large-scale military operation in Gaza by land, air and sea, which has caused massive civilian casualties, extensive destruction of civilian infrastructure and the displacement of the overwhelming majority of Gaza’s population.

She says the court is acutely aware of the extent of the human tragedy unfolding in the region and is deeply concerned about the continuing loss of life and human suffering.

Judge Donoghue says the court has jurisdiction to rule over emergency measures in the case.

ICJ president: Sufficient evidence of dispute exists for genocide case

The presiding judge says the court will not throw away the case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza.

Judge Donoghue says some allegations against Israel fall within the provisions of the Genocide Convention.

As the reading continues, the ICJ president says Palestinians appear to be a protected group under the convention.

ICJ: Israeli military operation resulted in large number of deaths and injuries

Judge Donoghue says the court notes that the military operation conducted by Israel has resulted in a large number of deaths and injuries, as well as massive destruction of homes, the forcible displacement of the vast majority of the population and extensive damage to civilian infrastructure.

ICJ president lists statements by Israeli officials on ‘dehumanising language’

On the issue of “dehumanising language” used against Palestinians, the ICJ president says the court has taken note of a number of statements made by senior Israeli officials.

It particularly called attention to statements by Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in ordering a “complete siege” of Gaza and telling troops that they are fighting against “human animals”.

Court orders Israel take all measures to prevent genocide

The ICJ orders Israel to take all measures within its power to prevent genocide.

It says Israel must ensure its forces do not commit genocide and also ensure preservation of evidence of alleged genocide.

ICJ orders Israel to report to it within one month

Israel must report to the court within a month on what it is doing to uphold the order to take all measures within its power to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza.

Judge Donoghue says the ruling creates international legal obligations for Israel.

Court orders Israel to prevent, punish genocide incitement

With the reading continuing, the ICJ has ordered Israel to take measures to prevent and punish direct incitement of genocide in the Gaza Strip.

UN court: Israel must allow humanitarian assistance for Gaza

Israel must take immediate, effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance in the  Gaza Strip, the court says.

The ICJ demanded Israel, among others, to try to contain death and damage in the Gaza Strip but stops short of ordering a ceasefire.

Palestinian side welcomed the ICJ’s orders

In a statement, the Palestinian foreign ministry said it welcomed the ICJ’s orders, calling them an “important reminder” that no state is above the law

South African government hailed decisive victory for international rule of law

South African side hailed what it called a “decisive victory” for the international rule of law.

Thanking the ICJ for its swift ruling, the government said it welcomed the provisional measures and said it sincerely hoped that Israel would not act to frustrate the application of the court’s orders.

It further said the ruling marked a significant milestone in the search for justice for the Palestinian people.

It added that South Africa will continue to actin within global institutions to protect the rights of the Palestinians in Gaza.

Unpacking the ICJ ruling

AL Jazeera reported that this was an interesting ruling because the judges agreed with most of South Africa’s arguments: They agreed that they had jurisdiction in this case, that they have standing in the case, that some of the things that South Africa has alleged are certainly taking place within the definition of the Genocide Convention.

But where South Africa will be unhappy is the final operative paragraph, the rulings of the provisional measures are not the ones that South Africa asked for.

There were some specifics that Israel must do. More humanitarian aid, and that Israel’s got to appear again before the court with a report in one month’s time to deal with the issues that the court has raised.

The ruling says that Israel needs to take every measure in its power to prevent things that could lead to genocide. It’s for legal scholars now to look at this, because those include prevent killings of people within the protected group.

Well, the protected group is Palestinians, so if you are going to protect Palestinians in Gaza, and for that matter probably in the West Bank, how can that happen when Israel continues its indiscriminate bombardment on the ground in Gaza?

Hamas official: ICJ ruling contributes to ‘isolating’ Israel

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri has called the court’s decision an important development that contributes to isolating Israel and exposing its crimes in Gaza.

“We call for forcing the occupation to implement the court’s decisions,” he told Reuters.

Israeli National Security Minister mocks ICJ after court ended reading

Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir mocks the ICJ after the court ended its reading.

“Hague shmague,” the minister wrote on X in the first comments by an Israeli official.

Netanyahu: Israel to continue to defend itself and its citizens

Netanyahu says in a video that Israel is fighting a just war like no other.

He adds that Israel will continue to defend itself and its citizens while adhering to international law.

Source: AL Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com

