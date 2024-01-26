Shafaqna Enghlish- The International Court of Justice demanded Israel, among others, to try to contain death and damage in the Gaza Strip but stops short of ordering a ceasefire. The judges have not ruled on the merits of the genocide allegations, which may take years to decide.

There are 16 judges, out of the court’s 17-judge panel, who are present in the session.

Court ‘acutely aware’ of extent of human tragedy in Gaza

Presiding Judge Joan Donoghue kicks off the proceedings, welcoming the representatives of South Africa and Israel.

Donoghue begins her speech by referencing the Hamas attacks inside Israel on October 7.

She continues by saying Israel launched a large-scale military operation in Gaza by land, air and sea, which has caused massive civilian casualties, extensive destruction of civilian infrastructure and the displacement of the overwhelming majority of Gaza’s population.

She says the court is acutely aware of the extent of the human tragedy unfolding in the region and is deeply concerned about the continuing loss of life and human suffering.

Judge Donoghue says the court has jurisdiction to rule over emergency measures in the case.

ICJ president: Sufficient evidence of dispute exists for genocide case

The presiding judge says the court will not throw away the case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza.

Judge Donoghue says some allegations against Israel fall within the provisions of the Genocide Convention.

As the reading continues, the ICJ president says Palestinians appear to be a protected group under the convention.

ICJ: Israeli military operation resulted in large number of deaths and injuries

Judge Donoghue says the court notes that the military operation conducted by Israel has resulted in a large number of deaths and injuries, as well as massive destruction of homes, the forcible displacement of the vast majority of the population and extensive damage to civilian infrastructure.

ICJ president lists statements by Israeli officials on ‘dehumanising language’

It particularly called attention to statements by Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in ordering a “complete siege” of Gaza and telling troops that they are fighting against “human animals”. Court orders Israel take all measures to prevent genocide It says Israel must ensure its forces do not commit genocide and also ensure preservation of evidence of alleged genocide. ICJ orders Israel to report to it within one month Judge Donoghue says the ruling creates international legal obligations for Israel. Court orders Israel to prevent, punish genocide incitement

Source: AL Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com