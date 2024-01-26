SPA: Makkah Halal Forum attracts hundreds of international exhibitors

Shafaqna English- Exhibitors at the Makkah Halal Forum, held under the theme ‘Innovation in the Halal Industry’, showcased various methods of producing halal food products at the accompanying exhibition organised by the Makkah Chamber of Commerce and Industry from 23 to 25 January, according to SPA.



The Forum will present various themes covering different aspects of the Halal industry and related sectors. Many countries, including Azerbaijan, Nigeria, Chad, Indonesia, Turkey, Thailand, Brazil and Egypt, have exhibited a wide range of halal food products and services.

Exhibitors emphasised the need for more dialogue, cooperation and sharing of experiences in this vital area among halal-producing countries in order to explore trends and best practices in the sector, commence export of products to foreign markets, achieve self-sufficiency and to ensure the safety of the halal food products and the sustainability of the industry.

