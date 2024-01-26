English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Middle EastOther News

SPA: Makkah Halal Forum attracts hundreds of international exhibitors

0

Shafaqna English- Exhibitors at the Makkah Halal Forum, held under the theme ‘Innovation in the Halal Industry’, showcased various methods of producing halal food products at the accompanying exhibition organised by the Makkah Chamber of Commerce and Industry from 23 to 25 January, according to SPA.

The Forum will present various themes covering different aspects of the Halal industry and related sectors. Many countries, including Azerbaijan, Nigeria, Chad, Indonesia, Turkey, Thailand, Brazil and Egypt, have exhibited a wide range of halal food products and services.

Exhibitors emphasised the need for more dialogue, cooperation and sharing of experiences in this vital area among halal-producing countries in order to explore trends and best practices in the sector, commence export of products to foreign markets, achieve self-sufficiency and to ensure the safety of the halal food products and the sustainability of the industry.

Source: SPA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Mecca Halal Forum explore promotion of Halal industries

nasibeh yazdani

Malaysia: Pahang pledges to produce more Halal food products

asadian

SPA: Facilitating Turkish pilgrims travel process with Makkah Route Initiative

asadian

Ministry of Human Rights: Yemeni women arrest by Saudi regime in Umrah is clear violation of human rights

asadian

Mecca: Hotel occupancy hits 100 percent during last 10 days of Ramadhan

asadian

Photos: Kaaba in the rain

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.