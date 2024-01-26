English
SPA: Prophet’s Mosque sterilized, cleaned 24 hours a day

Shafaqna English- The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques continues to activate the following measures and develop its services at the Prophet’s Holy Mosque to be able to accommodate thousands of worshippers around the clock, through continuous sterilization and cleaning of large areas inside the mosque and its outdoor spaces to provide a safe and healthy environment for worshippers during the five times of prayer throughout the day as SPA reported.

Hundreds of workers for cleaning and disinfection programmes use various methods, manual and mechanical equipment to clean and disinfect all parts of the Prophet’s Mosque and its squares and doors, and use stairs and escalators to reach every part of the mosque and its facilities, cleaning 20,000 carpets per day, mainly during rush hours and on Fridays.

