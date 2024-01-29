Author: “Words of Imam Ali (AS) are interpretation and reflection of Holy Quran”

SHAFAQNA- The author of the book “An Introduction of Nahj al-Balagha” stated that the rules and principles in all fields of life should be extracted from Nahj al-Balagha and said: “Up to dating of Nahj al-Balagheh must be taken into account; otherwise if today we cannot learn from Nahj al-Balagha, it will finally be like cultural works for us”.

In an interview with Shafaqna, Hojjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimin Ahmad Qolamali, deputy of education and research at Quran and Hadith University, said: The words of Amir al-Muminin Ali (A.S.) are the interpretation and reflection of the Holy Quran. In this regard, he says: “Since the time Quran has been with me, I have not separated from it.”

By stating that both the Qur’an and Nahj al-Balagha deal with human nature, he said: the reason for durability of Nahj al-Balaghah, which can still be efficient in the field of governance or social justice, is its close relationship with the Holy Quran.

He added: the second reason for durability of Nahj al-Balagha is the implementation of objective sample of Quranic examples during Imam Ali’s (A.S.) administration for 4 years and 9 months. So, we can say that Nahj al-Balagha is embodiment of the Qur’an in the field of governance too. Before him, Muhammad, the Messenger of God did the same. But except him, the one who can implement all the Qur’an in the field of governance and justice is Amir al-Muminin Ali (A.S.).

Selection of “Sayyid Razi” is one of the reasons for durability of Nahj al-Balagha

He believed that another reason for durability of the Nahj al-Balaghah despite different thoughts and opinions is selection of Sayyid Razi. He continued: Sayyid Razi is a manager himself, that is, he holds various positions, including the president of Divan niqabat, president of al-talibiyyin Court. And he should coordinate other cases with the government, namely, someone has selected the book who has excelled in managerial works of his time. Even some writers believe that the late Sayyid Razi had also the idea of government. This also causes him to choose among the words of Amir al-Muminin Ali (A.S.) which appeal to managers better than to other people.

He added: now, there are various ideas that apparently all of them pretend justice and since these are competing ideas, usually those who are non-Muslims and turn to Nahj al-Balagha see the competing ideas first, and then feel the superiority of Alavi’s Thought completely and are very diligent in promoting Nahj al-Balagha. A clear example of this is correction of Nahj al-Balagha by “Sobhi Saleh” that has a special place even among the Shia.

