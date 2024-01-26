Al Forat: Cancellation of all flights of “Fly Baghdad” airline

Shafaqna English- Fly Baghdad announced that by the order of the Prime Minister of Iraq, it has canceled all its flights until further notice, Al Forat reported.

In the official statement of this company, it is stated that by the order of the Prime Minister of Iraq, this company has canceled all its flights until the results of investigation are clarified via the committee formed.

This company added that it welcomes the Prime Minister’s decision to form this committee in order to prove that the claim of United States Department of the Treasury and its CEO is unsubstantial.

Last week, United States Department of the Treasury sanctioned Fly Baghdad.

The company added that due to blocking of its accounts, returning the property of customers is not possible and it has asked the Iraqi government’s aid in this regard.

Source: mdeast

www.shafaqna.com