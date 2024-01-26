Al Rai: Intensification of security measures in places of worship in Kuwait following neutralizing a terrorist attack on Shiite mosques

SHAFAQNA- A Kuwaiti newspaper wrote: orders have been issued by the Minister of Defense regarding intensification of security measures around the places of worship in this country.

According to Shafaqna, Al Rai wrote today (Friday) quoted by security sources: these new instructions were issued by Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousuf, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior of Kuwait.

These instructions have been issued to all security sectors related to “protection and strengthening the security forces and activating the presence of the Ministry of Interior forces around places of worship, mosques, Husayniyya, churches and providing security of worshipers”, this newspaper wrote.

“It is stated in these orders that in order to provide security of the worshipers in mosques and Husayniyya and places of worship and provide life safety of citizens, the security forces should return to these places from today (Friday)”, the newspaper continued.

According to Al Rai report, in these instructions, the necessity of observing err-on-the-side-of-caution against any suspicious person and purposeful cooperation around places of worship and taking all legal measures against those who threaten the security of the country and society has been emphasized.

This action occurs after that Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior announced yesterday (Thursday) that it has neutralized a terrorist attack, targeting the places of worship belonging to the Shia in this country.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior had announced on its X account: the security services in the Ministry of Interior could neutralize the plot of a terrorist group for targeting Shiite places of worship and killing people.

According to this report, security forces of Kuwait destroyed the above-mentioned group during this operation.

In 2015, an explosion occurred in Imam Sadiq mosque in Kuwait City that was carried out by an ISIS suicide bomber, killing 77 worshipers and wounding 227 others.

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com