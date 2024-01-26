English
Taliban: Only 10 kilometers remain to connect Afghanistan to China

SHAFAQNA_ In a press conference, Akhundzada emphasized that efforts to connect the Wakhan corridor to China are ongoing day and night, with the cost of this project being 369 million Afghanis.

He added, “Recently, the Taliban leadership instructed the Ministry of Public Benefits to fundamentally reconstruct this 470-kilometer road from Badakhshan to the Chinese border, and work on it will begin soon. However, the Ministry of Rural Development is tasked with blockage and earth reconstruction of this road to the Chinese border.”

The Taliban Minister of Rehabilitation and Rural Development deemed the communication road to China highly important, emphasizing that the utilization of the Wakhan corridor will bring significant growth and economic transformation to Afghanistan.

