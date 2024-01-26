WHO’s Chief describes condition in Gaza as hellish

“I’m a true believer because of my own experience that war doesn’t bring a solution, except more war, more hatred, more agony, more destruction. So let’s choose peace and resolve this issue politically,” Tedros said.
“I think all of you have said the two-state solution and so on, and hope this war will end and move into a true solution,” he tearfully added.
Report: 66% of Gazans suffer from waterborne diseases
In a statement issued yesterday (25 Jan. 2024), the EQA said the Israeli bombing of sewage lines has caused them to flood and led to a health and environmental catastrophe.
The EQA confirmed that the Israeli occupation’s aggression resulted in the uprooting of about 50,000 trees and the bulldozing of thousands of acres of agricultural land, nurseries and gardens, which leads to increased desertification, loss of biodiversity, deterioration of soil quality and increased carbon dioxide emissions.