WHO’s Chief describes condition in Gaza as hellish

WHO describes conditions in Gaza as hellish
Shafaqna Enghlish- Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the WHO’s Executive Board meeting in Geneva, has described the condition in Gaza as “hellish.”

“I’m a true believer because of my own experience that war doesn’t bring a solution, except more war, more hatred, more agony, more destruction. So let’s choose peace and resolve this issue politically,” Tedros said.

“I think all of you have said the two-state solution and so on, and hope this war will end and move into a true solution,” he tearfully added.

Report: 66% of Gazans suffer from waterborne diseases

Some 66 per cent of the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip suffer from the spread of waterborne diseases such as cholera, chronic diarrhoea and intestinal diseases, due to the lack of drinkable water and the closure of all water desalination plants as a result of Israel’s genocidal bombing campaign in the Strip, the Palestinian Environmental Quality Authority (EQA) has said.

In a statement issued yesterday (25 Jan. 2024), the EQA said the Israeli bombing of sewage lines has caused them to flood and led to a health and environmental catastrophe.

The EQA confirmed that the Israeli occupation’s aggression resulted in the uprooting of about 50,000 trees and the bulldozing of thousands of acres of agricultural land, nurseries and gardens, which leads to increased desertification, loss of biodiversity, deterioration of soil quality and increased carbon dioxide emissions.

Source: Al Mayadeen, Middle East Monitor 

www.shafaqna.com

