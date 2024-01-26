WHO’s Chief describes condition in Gaza as hellish

“I’m a true believer because of my own experience that war doesn’t bring a solution, except more war, more hatred, more agony, more destruction. So let’s choose peace and resolve this issue politically,” Tedros said.

“I think all of you have said the two-state solution and so on, and hope this war will end and move into a true solution,” he tearfully added.

Report: 66% of Gazans suffer from waterborne diseases

Some 66 per cent of the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip suffer from the spread of waterborne diseases such as cholera, chronic diarrhoea and intestinal diseases, due to the lack of drinkable water and the closure of all water desalination plants as a result of Israel’s genocidal bombing campaign in the Strip, the Palestinian Environmental Quality Authority (EQA) has said.