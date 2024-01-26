English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

USA: CAIR welcomes ICJ ruling on Gaza genocide case

0

Shafaqna Enghlish- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) welcomed ruling issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Gaza genocide case.

In a statement, CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said: “The International Court of Justice ruling is an important first step to ending Israel’s genocidal war on the Palestinian people in Gaza. The Biden administration must respect the court’s ruling, apologize for dismissing South Africa’s case as ‘meritless,’ and stop enabling Netanyahu government’s genocide.

Washington DC based CAIR criticized the ICJ for not going further and calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Source: Council on American-Islamic Relations

Related posts

USA: CAIR calls on authorities to investigate shooting-bomb threat to Alabama Mosque as hate crime

nasibeh yazdani

Can South Africa’s case against Israel stop Gaza war [photo]

parniani

Türkiye hails South Africa’s decision to take Israel to international court

parniani

USA: CAIR calls for probe into anti-Muslim bias at Texas border

asadian

USA: Near 50% increase in anti-Muslim discrimination cases in New Jersey

asadian

6th Anniversary of Muslim & African Bans: CAIR calls on Biden to reunite harmed families

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.