USA: CAIR welcomes ICJ ruling on Gaza genocide case

Shafaqna Enghlish- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) welcomed ruling issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Gaza genocide case.

In a statement, CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said: “The International Court of Justice ruling is an important first step to ending Israel’s genocidal war on the Palestinian people in Gaza. The Biden administration must respect the court’s ruling, apologize for dismissing South Africa’s case as ‘meritless,’ and stop enabling Netanyahu government’s genocide.