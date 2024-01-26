English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

UN Spokesperson: Guterres promptly to transmit notice of ICJ’s provisional measures to UNSC

0
IICJ's provisional measures

Shafaqna Enghlish- “In accordance with the Statute of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the Secretary-General will promptly transmit the notice of the provisional measures ordered by the court to the Security Council,” UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres noted in a statement the measures pertaining to the Israeli military laid out in the provisional ruling and stressed that “decisions of the Court are binding” and trusts that all parties will duly comply with the order from the Court.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday declared that Palestinians had a right to be protected from acts of genocide, calling on Israel to “take all measures within its power” to prevent such actions and allow the entry of desperately needed humanitarian aid into the war-shattered enclave.

Source: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Axios: Biden presses Netanyahu to end war before USA elections

nafiseh yazdani

ICJ or­ders Is­rael to take mea­sures to pre­vent acts of geno­cide in Gaza; does not order ceasefire

leila yazdani

AA: France calls on Israel to follow humanitarian law

leila yazdani

UN: Iraq-USA talks on withdrawal of US-led military coalition is good

leila yazdani

UNRWA: Living conditions in Gaza catastrophic amid lack of basic food items

leila yazdani

Al-Quds Al-Arabi: Escalation of Israeli attacks displace thousands of Palestinians from Khan Yunis [photos]

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.