USA: Florida activists push for commission over rising Islamophobia

Shafaqna Enghlish- As Florida lawmakers continue their push for a commission for rise in anti-Semitism, some organizers say a commission is needed to protect the state’s Palestinian and Muslim communities.

Between Oct. 7 and Nov. 4, the Council on American-Islamic Relations received 1,283 requests for help and reports of bias across the country, compared to 406 complaints within an average 29-day period in 2022. Anti-Muslim discrimination had already been on the rise in 2020 and 2021, which organizers attribute to increased volatility in domestic politics at the time, though reports decreased in 2022. Muslim organizers told Prism that some of the bullying is coming directly from government officials.

