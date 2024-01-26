AFC: Bahrain’s Pizzi excited for Japan showdown

SHAFAQNA- According to AFC, Head Coach of Bahrain, Juan Antonio Pizzi, is excited about the opportunity to face Japan in the round of 16 of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™, as he led his team to the next stage with a 1-0 victory against Jordan on Thursday (25 Jan. 2024).

Abdulla Yusuf made the decisive goal at Khalifa International Stadium, securing Bahrain’s victory in Group E and advancing them to the Round of 16. As a result, Pizzi will once again face Moriyasu, Japan’s Manager.

The duo crossed paths during the 2019 continental championship, with Moriyasu’s Japan team securing a 1-0 win against Pizzi’s Saudi Arabia. Having experienced this encounter, the Argentinian acknowledges that his present team will face a notable hurdle in their quest to advance to the quarter finals.

