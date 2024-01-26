English
Saudi Arabia: Implementation of a new digital system for visiting Rawdah Sharif at Prophet’s Mosque

Shafaqna Enghlish- A new digital system announced for visiting the Rawdah Al-Sharif at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.

The mechanism, which integrates the latest digital technologies, requires visitors to use barcodes for entry, scanned at automated gates.

Visitors must initiate their Rawdah visit procedures through the Nusuk platform. The platform will provide multi-language guidance on the visitation process and confirm appointments through the application.

Additionally, visitors will receive reminders 24 hours before their scheduled visit, with the option to confirm or cancel their appointment. The barcode for entry will be activated only at the specified time of the visit.

Source: Gulf News

 

