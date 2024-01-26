English
Kuwait: New details of thwarted attacks on Shia Hussainiyahs

Shafaqna English- Kuwaiti media sources have stated that three apprehended suspects are members of the terrorist group ‘ISIS/Daesh,’ holding citizenship of an Arab country and operating in Kuwait.

While Kuwaiti authorities have not disclosed the details of the terrorist operation they announced thwarting on Friday (26 Jan. 2024) morning on Shia Hussainiyahs.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior, in a statement on Friday morning, announced that it was able to “thwart a terrorist operation that aimed to target Shia places of worship”.

The Ministry of Interior added: “Security services at the Ministry of Interior, on behalf of the state security service, managed to prevent the plan of a terrorist group intending to target Shia places of worship and commit mass murder. This terrorist cell was under surveillance, and three of its members, who held the nationality of an Arab country, were arrested”.

Janan Boushehri Kuwaiti MP stated: “The Ministry of Interior’s announcement about thwarting a terrorist operation targeting religious sites obliges all of us to adhere to national unity, preserve the homeland and its stability, and confront any attempts to sow discord among citizens”.

Source: MDeast

www.shafaqna.com

 

