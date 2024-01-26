Study: Brain stimulation can now treat depression

Shafaqna Science- Nature Medicine reported a study conducted by researchers from the University of Nottingham in the UK, which suggested that individuals suffering from severe depression might find solace through an MRI procedure, according to The News.

Nature Medicine reports on a study conducted by researchers at the University of Nottingham in the UK, which suggests that people suffering from severe depression may find solace in an MRI procedure.

The scientists conducted a notable clinical experiment, utilizing transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) as a form of treatment, which involved 20 sessions in total. The aim of this experiment was to provide therapy for 255 individuals who were suffering from treatment resistant depression.

As per the findings of the study, patients experienced significant enhancements in their quality of life and symptoms for a minimum of six months after the surgery, as reported by Fox News.

The medication demonstrated its effectiveness in over two thirds of the participants, with approximately one-third experiencing a notable 50 decrease in their symptoms of the patients, their depression did not resurface.

Lead researcher Richard Morriss, a psychiatry professor at the University of Nottingham, stated that the team personalized the magnetic stimulation area for each patient, utilizing their MRI scan as a reference.

Source: The News

www.shafaqna.com