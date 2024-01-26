English
The News: Pneumonia deaths in Punjab show no respite

Shafaqna Science- Despite several measures to combat smog and health problems in the midst of winter, the number of pneumonia deaths has risen to 220 this month after 12 more children succumbed to the infection in one day in Punjab as reported by The News.

Twelve more children have died from the infection in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 220 in 24 days, provincial health officials confirmed on Thursday. In addition, 1,077 new cases – including 251 children – have been reported in the past 24 hours.

The provincial government has taken tough measures to tackle the smog and health issues, such as closing educational institutions and relaxing the uniform code, but there is no respite in sight for pneumonia, with the number of infections and deaths continuing to rise.

Source: The News

