Shafaqna English top news stories (26 January 2024)

Shafaqna English top news stories on 26 January 2024:

Study: Brain stimulation can now treat depression

Kuwait: New details of thwarted attacks on Shia Hussainiyahs

AFC: Bahrain’s Pizzi excited for Japan showdown

USA: Florida activists push for commission over rising Islamophobia

USA: CAIR welcomes ICJ ruling on Gaza genocide case

WHO’s Chief describes condition in Gaza as hellish

Al-Rai: Kuwait intensifies security measures in places of worship following terrorist attack…

Taliban: Only 10 KM remaining to connect Afghanistan to China

SPA: Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque cleaned 24 hours a day

Al-Forat: “Fly Baghdad” cancelled all its flights until further notice

SPA: Makkah Halal Forum attracts hundreds of international exhibitors

ICJ or­ders Is­rael to take mea­sures to pre­vent acts of geno­cide in…

SPA: Beach cleaning robot launched by Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Global

AA: France calls on Israel to follow humanitarian law

AA: Both oil benchmarks declined after investor profit-taking

