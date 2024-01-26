Saudi Arabia bids to host 2027 World Water Forum in Riyadh

Shafaqna Enghlish- Saudi Arabia applied to host 11th session of World Water Forum in Riyadh in 2027.

This submission confirms its interest in sustaining water resources, improving the quality of life, achieving sustainable development goals, and continuing to play a pioneering role in dealing with water issues in regional and international arenas, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Organized by the World Water Council, the World Water Forum represents the largest event in the field of water management.

It brings together governments, organizations, officials, and specialists from all relevant fields to exchange experiences and open up aspects of cooperation to develop the sector and ensure its sustainability.

Source: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com