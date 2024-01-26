Axios: Biden presses Netanyahu to end war before USA elections

Shafaqna Enghlish- Joe Biden last week pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end war in Gaza, stressing he is not in it for a year of war, two USA officials told Axios.

Biden’s comments during the two leaders’ call last Friday reflect the growing U.S. concern about the continuation of the war and the president’s desire to see it end long before the November elections.

A Biden adviser told Axios the White House is very concerned about losing young voters, many of whom are opposed to the president’s policy on the Gaza war.

A source close to the White House said Biden can’t have the war and the growing death toll to continue dominating the news cycle as the elections get closer.

Source: Axios

